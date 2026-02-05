Google Pixel 10a Previewed Ahead of February 18 Launch

Google has unveiled the Pixel 10a, its new affordable smartphone, ahead of its official launch set for February 18. A video teaser confirms the speculated flat design on the phone’s back, ridding of the bump seen on previous models and featuring a metal trim. Despite these cosmetic changes, the Pixel 10a does not look very different from its predecessor, the Pixel 9a.

The official video shows the Pixel 10a in a powdery blue colour, but more colour options are likely. The cutout has two cameras inside on a body that looks as thin as last year’s model. The display also has identical bezels to the Pixel 9a, featuring a selfie camera inside a punch-hole. The video shows the Pixel 10a running Gemini Live, and that is it.

While Google will announce full specifications and more details on February 18, rumours so far suggest the Pixel 10a will not stray too far from the Pixel 9a.

The Pixel 10a could boast a 6.85-inch full-HD+ OLED HDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. It may be powered by the Tensor G4 chip, which also runs the Pixel 9a, and not the G5 that last year’s Pixel 10 flagships are based on. Besides, the Pixel 10a will also use a Titan M2 security chip for data security. Rumours also suggest 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Photography, one of the mainstays for Google’s smartphones, will be handled by 48MP dual cameras with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). A 13MP front camera will allow taking selfies. With an IP68 rating for protection against dust and water, the Pixel 10a is also said to use a 5100mAh battery with wireless charging support.

Leaks have also suggested that the Pixel 10a will not see a hike over its predecessor’s price. That means it could start at €549 in Europe, and ₹49,999 in India. Pre-orders will begin on the launch day, but registrations are now open.