Google Pixel 8a Down to Lowest Price of ₹33,999 Since Launch, But Conditions Apply

Google Pixel 8a is now available for the lowest price of ₹33,999 for online customers. Launched last year, the Pixel 8a brings the same chipset as the Pixel 8, but compromises on the cameras, display, and battery specifications. It is a compact phone that will appeal to people who want a professional touch in photographs taken from mobile cameras. It was launched for a starting price of ₹52,999, but the new deal makes it a lot more affordable.

Google Pixel 8a offer on Flipkart

Flipkart has listed the Pixel 8a at a discounted price of ₹37,999, representing a discount of ₹15,000 on the launch price. However, you can sweeten the deal if you use a credit card. According to Flipkart’s website, using a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card will make you eligible for a cashback of ₹4,000 on the final price of the Pixel 8a, bringing the price down to ₹33,999. That is the lowest you can pay for the Pixel 8a since its launch. Other offers, such as up to ₹32,000 off on exchange, are also available to make the Pixel 8a even cheaper.

Google Pixel 8a specifications

Announced in May 2024, the Google Pixel 8a is a mid-range smartphone that blends performance with design. It features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a pixel density of approximately 430 ppi. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and offers a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Powering the device is Google's Tensor G3 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM. Storage options include 128GB or 256GB. The phone is equipped with a 4492mAh battery, supporting up to 27W fast charging and wireless charging.

For photography, the Pixel 8a has a dual rear camera system: a 64MP wide-angle lens and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, both capable of recording 4K video at 30/60 fps. A 13MP front camera is available for selfies.