Google Pixel 8a Price Drops As Pixel 9a Rumours Emerge

Google is rumoured to be working on its next affordable smartphone, a toned-down version of last year’s Pixel 9. It may be called the Pixel 9a, according to leaks that have suggested the changes the upcoming model will feature over the last generation. The Pixel 9a is unlikely to arrive before the Google I/O conference this year, but customers awaiting it can consider the Pixel 8a, which is currently down to its lowest price.

Flipkart has slashed the Pixel 8a’s price significantly, selling it for less than ₹35,000. This price includes a flat discount and a bank discount, meaning customers will need to pay online using an eligible credit card. The discounts apply to 128GB and 256GB storage variants across colourways. Here is how the deal works.

Google Pixel 8a deal on Flipkart

The Pixel 8a was listed at a price of ₹37,999, down from the original price of ₹52,999. Over and above this flat discount, customers can use an HDFC Bank credit card to get an additional ₹3,000 off. However, the catch is that they will have to opt for EMI transactions, which attract interest and other charges on top of the total cart price. Alternatively, holders of the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card are eligible for a 5 per cent cashback, while those with an IDFC First Power Women Platinum and Signature debit card will receive up to ₹750 as a discount on the final cart price.

Google Pixel 8a specifications

The Google Pixel 8a, announced in May 2024, is a mid-range smartphone that offers a blend of performance and design. It features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, delivering a pixel density of approximately 430 ppi. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and supports a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. Under the hood, the device is powered by Google's Tensor G3 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and storage options of 128GB or 256GB.