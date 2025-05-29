Google Pixel 9 Now Available at Up to ₹12,000 Discount: Here's How the Deal Works

Google has finally opened its online store in India, allowing the sale of Pixel phones, Pixel Watches, and other devices through an official marketplace. The announcement comes ahead of Google’s purported plans to open physical stores in India — a move resembling Apple’s strategy to make inroads into the Indian market to expand business. While the move is part of Google’s broader business plans, the opening of the online store brings offers for customers.

The Google Store India has announced several discount offers on a range of devices, including the company’s marquee phone: the Pixel 9. Customers buying a Pixel 9 from the official marketplace are eligible for a discount of up to ₹12,000. After the discount, the phone will be available at an effective price of ₹67,999. Here is how the deal works.

Google Store India offers on the Pixel 9

The Pixel 9 was launched at ₹79,999, but if you buy it from the Google Store India, you get an instant store discount of ₹5,000. The price comes down to ₹74,999. Now, you can get an instant cashback of ₹7,000 on using an HDFC Bank credit card on EMI purchases. If you opt for this offer, the Pixel 9’s effective price will be ₹67,999.

In addition to these offers, Google has also listed benefits, such as no-cost EMI savings of up to ₹10,133, an exchange bonus of ₹6,000, and a Google Store credit worth ₹5,000. If you avail all these offers, the price of the Pixel 9 could drop below ₹50,000, depending on the phone you exchange.

Google Pixel 9 specifications

Display: The Pixel 9 boasts a 6.3-inch full-HD+ 2700-nit display, but it features an OLED panel with better 120Hz adaptive refresh rate capabilities, support for HDR10+, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Processor: It is powered by a Google Tensor G4 chip, manufactured using a 4nm fabrication process, with up to 12GB of RAM.

Cameras: The Pixel 9 has a 50MP main camera with a wide sensor and a 48MP ultrawide camera on the back, while the selfie camera uses a 10.5MP sensor.