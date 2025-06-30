Google Pixel 9 Price Drops to ₹67,999 in This Online Deal

Google Pixel 9 is now available for as low as ₹67,999 as part of the online deal on the newly launched Google Store India. The Pixel 9 was launched last year at ₹79,999, but a combination of flat discounts and bank offers brings down the price by ₹12,000. Here is how the deal works and how you can use it.

Google Pixel 9 deal on the Google Store India

The Google Pixel 9 is currently available at a flat ₹5,000 discount on the Google Store India. This seems to be a temporary price reduction by the company that doesn't require a credit card or voucher redemption. You can purchase the Pixel 9 256GB model for as low as ₹74,999 from the Google Store India. However, that’s not the end of the deals.

If you pay with an HDFC Bank credit card and choose the EMI option, you are eligible for a ₹7,000 cashback on your purchase. As per Google Store India, this cashback is credited instantly to your credit card account, reducing the effective price from ₹74,999 to ₹67,999. This is the lowest price the Pixel 9 has seen since its launch. You also have the option to trade in an old device and receive an additional ₹6,000 over the value of the traded-in phone. Plus, you'll get a ₹5,000 Google Store credit, redeemable for your next purchase.

Google Pixel 9 specifications

Display: The Pixel 9 boasts a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with a peak brightness of 2700 nits, featuring an OLED panel that supports an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ compatibility, and is safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Processor: It is powered by the Google Tensor G4 chip, manufactured using a 4nm process, and accommodates up to 12GB of RAM.

Cameras: The rear camera system includes a 50MP main sensor with a wide lens and a 48MP ultrawide sensor. The front camera has a 10.5MP sensor.