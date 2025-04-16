Google Pixel 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: Specifications Compared

This is how the Google Pixel 9 Pro compares with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus. | Image: Google, Samsung

Google and Samsung’s flagship phones compete against each other in the premium market. Customers looking for a phone for above ₹75,000 can choose between the two, depending on what they want from their next device. While the Google Pixel 9 Pro brings a periscope telephoto camera and the latest Android version, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus has a bigger display and battery. Here is how the Google Pixel 9 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus are different from each other.

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: Specifications

Display: The Pixel 9 Pro has a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 2000 nits of peak brightness. Protecting the display is a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus boasts a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2600 nits. It also uses Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Processor: A Google Tensor G4 chipset powers the Google Pixel 9 Pro, which offers up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Both phones offer Android 15 software, but the Pixel 9 Pro packs the latest Android features.

Cameras: The Google Pixel 9 Pro has a 50MP wide camera, a 48MP periscope telephoto camera, and a 48MP ultrawide camera on the back. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus uses a combination of a 50MP wide camera, a 10MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The Pixel 9 Pro has a 42MP front camera, but the Galaxy S25 Plus uses a 12MP camera on the front.

Battery: Google’s Pixel 9 Pro is backed by a 4700mAh battery with support for 27W wired and 12W wireless charging support. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus uses a 4900mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging technologies.

Google Pixel 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: Prices in India