Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Xiaomi 15 Ultra: How Do They Compare?

Here is how the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL compares with the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. | Image: Google, Xiaomi

The ultra-premium smartphone market now has more options than before, meaning customers do not have to settle for just the iPhones or Galaxy S Ultra phones. Google launched its flagship Pixel 9 Pro XL in India last year, while Xiaomi introduced the Xiaomi 15 Ultra earlier this year. Both phones run on Android, giving users high-end processors, top-of-the-line cameras, and AI features. Here is how the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Xiaomi 15 Ultra compare with each other.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Specifications

Display: The Pixel 9 Pro XL features a 6.8-inch OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 3000 nits. Protecting the display is a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra packs a 6.73-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR Vivid, and a peak brightness of 3200 nits. It uses Xiaomi Shield Glass 2.0 for protection.

Processor: The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is powered by the company’s Tensor G4 chip, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra rocks a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. Both phones come with Android 15 software, but Xiaomi’s flagship phone uses HyperOS 2 custom skin on top.

Cameras: On the back of the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL sits a combination of a 50MP wide camera, a 48MP periscope telephoto camera, and a 48MP ultrawide camera. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra houses a 50MP wide camera, a 50MP telephoto camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 200MP periscope telephoto camera on the back. The Pixel 9 Pro XL has a 42MP front camera, while the Xiaomi 15 Ultra uses a 32MP camera for selfies.

Battery: While the Pixel 9 Pro XL houses a 5060mAh battery with support for 37W fast wired charging and 12W wireless charging technologies, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra uses a 5410mAh battery with 90W wired and 80W wireless charging support.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Prices in India