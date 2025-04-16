Google Pixel 9a Now Available in India With Up to ₹5,000 Discount

Google Pixel 9a is finally up for sale in India. Launched last month, the Pixel 9a is available at Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Croma stores. While the Pixel 9a starts at ₹49,999, customers can get a discount of up to ₹5,000. However, there are caveats that customers should know before they buy the Pixel 9a.

Google Pixel 9a offer

Pixel 9a customers can receive a limited-period cashback of ₹3,000 when paying with HDFC Bank, IDFC Bank, and Bajaj Finserv credit cards. There are also no-cost EMI options available on these cards. Additionally, Flipkart will offer ₹2,000 on exchange over and above the estimated value of an old phone.

Google Pixel 9a price

The Pixel 9a has a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage available for now, and it costs ₹49,999. Its colour options include Osidian, Porcelain, and Iris.

Google Pixel 9a specifications

The Google Pixel 9a features a 6.3-inch Actua display with full-HD+ resolution, an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 60 to 120Hz, and a peak brightness of 2700 nits. It also supports HDR. Powered by a Google Tensor G4 processor and a Titan M2 security chip, it delivers performance comparable to the pricier Pixel 9 models and includes Gemini-driven AI capabilities. The Pixel 9a comes with 8GB of RAM.