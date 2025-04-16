Google Pixel 9a Now Available in India With Up to ₹5,000 Discount

Updated April 16th 2025, 18:33 IST
Google Pixel 9a is finally up for sale in India. Launched last month, the Pixel 9a is available at Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Croma stores. While the Pixel 9a starts at ₹49,999, customers can get a discount of up to ₹5,000. However, there are caveats that customers should know before they buy the Pixel 9a.
Pixel 9a customers can receive a limited-period cashback of ₹3,000 when paying with HDFC Bank, IDFC Bank, and Bajaj Finserv credit cards. There are also no-cost EMI options available on these cards. Additionally, Flipkart will offer ₹2,000 on exchange over and above the estimated value of an old phone.
The Pixel 9a has a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage available for now, and it costs ₹49,999. Its colour options include Osidian, Porcelain, and Iris.
The Google Pixel 9a features a 6.3-inch Actua display with full-HD+ resolution, an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 60 to 120Hz, and a peak brightness of 2700 nits. It also supports HDR. Powered by a Google Tensor G4 processor and a Titan M2 security chip, it delivers performance comparable to the pricier Pixel 9 models and includes Gemini-driven AI capabilities. The Pixel 9a comes with 8GB of RAM.
Its rear camera setup consists of a 48MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultrawide sensor, both of which support optical image stabilisation and Super Res Zoom of up to 8x. The front-facing camera is equipped with a 13MP sensor that has a 96.1-degree field of view. Standard Pixel camera features, such as Macro Focus, Add Me, Night Sight, Astrophotography, and Top Shot, are available on the Pixel 9a. The device is capable of recording videos at up to 4K 60fps resolution. Released with Android 15, the Pixel 9a is set to receive seven years of major OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates.
