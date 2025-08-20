Google Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a Launched in India: Price Starts at Rs 12,999

Tech News: Google on Wednesday launched the Pixel Watch 4 and the Pixel Buds 2a at the Made by Google event. The two products were launched together with the new Pixel 10 phones.

Google Pixel Watch 4: Smarter Display and AI Features

The Pixel Watch 4 comes in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm. Google claims the new screen is 50% brighter, up to 3000 nits of peak brightness, making it simpler to use in direct sunlight. The bezels are 16% thinner than the Watch 3, making the screen look more expansive without adding size to the case.

Other improvements include rapid charging, longer battery life, and more extensive integration of AI-based features through Google Gemini. The Pixel Watch 4 (41mm) costs Rs 39,900 in India, while the 45mm model is priced at Rs 43,900. Google is releasing only Wi-Fi versions of the smartwatch for now.

Pixel Buds 2a: Budget Earbuds With ANC

Adding to the wearables range, Google launched the Pixel Buds 2a that take design cues from the Pixel Buds Pro 2 but at a lower price. Priced at Rs 12,999, these are currently the cheapest earbuds from Google in India.

Pixel Buds 2a come with high-end features that include: