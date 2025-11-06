Updated 6 November 2025 at 12:14 IST
Google Pixel Watch 4 Now Available in India, Starts at ₹39,900
Google announced the Pixel Watch 4 in India back in August, but it has gone on sale only now.
Google’s latest Pixel Watch 4 has hit the shelves in India about two months after its launch alongside the Pixel 10 series. The new Pixel Watch 4 starts at ₹39,900, undercutting Apple’s latest Watch Series 11 by offering similar features. Google’s smartwatch also brings significant upgrades over its predecessors, featuring a water-resistant body, electrical sensors for ECG measurement, and a skin temperature sensor.
Google Pixel Watch 4 price in India
The Pixel Watch 4 comes in two variants: the 41mm model costs ₹39,900, while the 45mm variant is priced at ₹43,900. The smartwatch is currently selling via the official Google India online store, but the company said it will soon be available from third-party platforms, such as Flipkart. You can buy the Pixel Watch 4 in several colours and strap combinations.
Google Pixel Watch 4 specifications
- It features a stunning 3D curved always-on AMOLED display, boasting 320 ppi, DCI-P3 colour gamut, and protected by Custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It offers visibility with up to 3000 nits brightness and a Responsive Display capable of a 1–60Hz refresh rate.
- Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chipset, complemented by a Cortex M55 co-processor, all running on Wear OS 6.0. Users benefit from 32GB of eMMC storage and 2GB of RAM for smooth performance. The watch is equipped with a comprehensive suite of sensors, including a Compass, Altimeter, Red and infrared sensors for SpO2 monitoring, Multipurpose electrical sensors compatible with an ECG app, a Multi-path optical heart rate sensor, a 3-axis accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient light sensor, an Electrical sensor to measure skin conductance (cEDA) for body response tracking, a Skin temperature sensor, Barometer, and Magnetometer.
- For health and fitness tracking, the device offers features like a Daily Readiness Score, Sleep Profile, Sleep Score, Cardio Load, target load, Loss of Pulse Detection, and over 40 workout modes. Interaction is intuitive via a side button, Haptic crown, and Gen 3 Premium haptics. It also includes a built-in mic and speaker, and boasts 5 ATM and IP68 water resistance. The watch is available in two sizes: the 41mm model weighs 31g, and the 45mm model weighs 37g (both without the band).
- Connectivity is robust, supporting optional 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6 (2.4GHz/5GHz), and a full range of navigation systems including GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo, along with NFC and an Ultra-Wideband chip. A notable safety feature is the Satellite SOS communication, although it is currently available only to US users.
- Battery performance varies by size; the 41mm model with a 325mAh battery offers a 30-hour life with the always-on display, extending to up to 48 hours with Battery Saver mode, and charges 80% in 25 minutes via USB-C Fast Charging. The larger 45mm model features a 455 mAh battery, providing a 40-hour life with the always-on display, up to 72 hours with Battery Saver mode, and reaching 80% charge in 30 minutes with USB-C Fast Charging.
Published By : Shubham Verma
Published On: 6 November 2025 at 12:14 IST