Google Pixel Watch 4 Now Available in India, Starts at ₹39,900

Google’s latest Pixel Watch 4 has hit the shelves in India about two months after its launch alongside the Pixel 10 series. The new Pixel Watch 4 starts at ₹39,900, undercutting Apple’s latest Watch Series 11 by offering similar features. Google’s smartwatch also brings significant upgrades over its predecessors, featuring a water-resistant body, electrical sensors for ECG measurement, and a skin temperature sensor.

Google Pixel Watch 4 price in India

The Pixel Watch 4 comes in two variants: the 41mm model costs ₹39,900, while the 45mm variant is priced at ₹43,900. The smartwatch is currently selling via the official Google India online store, but the company said it will soon be available from third-party platforms, such as Flipkart. You can buy the Pixel Watch 4 in several colours and strap combinations.