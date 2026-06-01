Google Pixel Watch 5 Prototype Found on Caribbean Seabed After Allegedly Being Lost by Employee

In what may be one of the most unusual gadget leaks in recent years, a prototype of Google’s upcoming Pixel Watch 5 has reportedly been recovered from the seabed near the Caribbean island of St. Martin after allegedly being lost by a Google employee.

The unexpected discovery has sparked widespread interest across the tech community, not only because an unreleased product surfaced in such an unlikely location, but also because it has offered one of the earliest real-world glimpses of Google’s next-generation smartwatch ahead of its official unveiling.

The story first gained attention after Gearbox Entertainment CEO Randy Pitchford shared details of the incident on social media. According to Pitchford, a friend of his was scuba diving in waters near St. Martin when he came across what appeared to be a smartwatch resting underwater. After retrieving the device, the diver reportedly realized it was not a commercially available model but an unreleased Google Pixel Watch 5 prototype.

Images later shared online showed the device with “Pixel Watch 5” branding on its underside, fueling speculation that the smartwatch was indeed Google’s next wearable. The photographs quickly circulated across social media platforms, drawing reactions from technology enthusiasts and industry observers.

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What makes the discovery even more surprising is that the watch reportedly retained limited functionality despite spending time underwater. According to Pitchford, the device’s battery was largely depleted, but it still appeared capable of displaying the correct time while in a low-power state. If accurate, the incident could unintentionally highlight the durability and water resistance of the upcoming smartwatch.

Following the discovery, efforts were reportedly made to identify the owner of the device. Pitchford later shared an update stating that contact had been established with the individual believed to have lost the watch. Arrangements were subsequently made to return the prototype, bringing an end to an unusual recovery mission that unfolded across social media.

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The incident also attracted comments from prominent figures in the technology world. Popular tech creator Marques Brownlee joked online that the situation was “the most Google thing to ever happen,” a remark that was widely shared among users.

While Google has not publicly commented on the incident, the leaked images have reignited discussion about what consumers can expect from the Pixel Watch 5. Industry reports suggest the smartwatch could retain the circular design language seen in previous Pixel Watch models while introducing slimmer bezels, improved durability and upgraded hardware.

Rumours indicate the device may launch in both 41mm and 45mm variants. Reports have also suggested the smartwatch could feature a sapphire crystal display, a brighter OLED screen and Google’s latest Wear OS software. There is also speculation that the wearable could be powered by a next-generation processor designed to deliver better performance and battery life.

For now, many details about the Pixel Watch 5 remain unofficial. However, thanks to an accidental drop in the Caribbean and a chance underwater discovery, Google’s next smartwatch has already generated headlines months before its expected launch.