Google Reportedly Tests Changes to Search Results Ahead of EU Fine

Google is said to be making changes to its search results. | Image: Reuters

Alphabet's Google is poised to start testing changes to its search results to give rivals more prominence, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, seeking to avoid an EU fine for allegedly favouring its own services in searches for hotels, flights and restaurants.

The world's most popular internet search engine has come up with various proposals to mollify rivals and EU regulators since it was charged last March with breaching the Digital Markets Act. The company has yet to implement any of those proposals after rivals complained that the measures were insufficient.

The issue pits Google against vertical search services (VSS) linked to sectors such as hotels, airlines and restaurants or to companies in those sectors.

TOP-RANKED RIVALS TO BE DISPLAYED BY DEFAULT

The previously unreported changes to its search results will show both VSS and Google results, with top-ranked vertical search engines displayed by default, the source said. Hotels, airlines, restaurants and transport services with real-time data from feeds will sit either below or above the list of vertical search engines.

The changes will soon be rolled out across Europe, initially focusing on searches for lodgings but later adding flights and other services, the source said without providing further details.

The European Commission declined to comment.

The changes could help to appease the European Commission, which acts as the EU competition enforcer. Fines for Digital Markets Act breaches can be up to 10 per cent of a company's global annual revenue.