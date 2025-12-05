Google Reveals What India Searched Most in 2025: IPL Leads, Google Gemini Surges, Saiyaara Dominates Movies, and ‘Earthquake Near Me’ Becomes Top Utility Query

New Delhi: Like every year, Google has released its annual blog post detailing what India searched the most in 2025. The list gives a clear picture of what caught the country’s attention, ranging from cricket and culture to AI tools, travel trends, viral memes, and important news events. This year’s searches show a mix of curiosity, entertainment, and real‑life needs.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) once again proved its unmatched popularity. IPL 2025 was the #1 most searched topic in the country, topping both the overall search list and the sports category. Cricket continued to dominate, with the Asia Cup and Champions Trophy also appearing among the top searches.

AI was another major theme this year. Google Gemini ranked #2 top in the overall search, showing how quickly Indians are adopting AI in daily life. People also searched for other AI tools like DeepSeek, Perplexity, ChatGPT, Google AI Studio, and Flow. AI was not just used for work; it also inspired creative trends like the Nano Banana image trend, which became a popular search under the letter N.

Entertainment had its own strong presence. The film Saiyaara became the #1 trending movie, and its stars Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday were among the top entertainment personalities. The movie’s title track was also the most searched song of the year. South Indian cinema continued to shine, with Kantara, Coolie, Marco, and Game Changer trending strongly.

In practical searches, “Earthquake near me” became the #1 utility query, showing how people relied on Google during moments of uncertainty. “Air Quality near me,” “Dandiya Night near me,” and “Movies near me” were also widely searched.

Cultural and national events shaped the year, too. The Maha Kumbh was the #1 news event and also the top travel trend as millions prepared for the gathering. Searches for Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam attack showed how closely people followed major national developments.

Viral moments also made their mark. The quirky toy Labubu became the top collectable search, while the 67 meme became one of the biggest internet jokes of the year.