Google's Pixel Drop for June Will Let Your Favourite People Bypass Silent Mode: Here's What to Know

Google Pixel June Drop: Do you own a Pixel? Google has dropped its most recent June Pixel Drop, which adds new capabilities to all Pixel phones that support it. The update adds a lot of AI-powered features and useful enhancements, but the best new feature is VIP Contacts- a system-level upgrade that lets your important people on the contact list get beyond Do Not Disturb mode.

"Friends and family are the VIPs in your life - and now you can make them the VIPs in your phone. Available only on Pixel, the new Pixel VIPs widget from the Contacts app helps you stay connected to your favorite people," Google says through a blog post. Here is a look at what is really useful and what is just Google showing off its AI skills again.

VIP Contacts

Google Pixel users can now designate “VIP” status to contacts, giving them exclusive rights, like being able to call you even when your phone is quiet. The feature comes via a new Pixel VIPs widget in the Contacts app, which also shows recent calls and texts, including those from WhatsApp, birthdays, and shared location info.

This feature is useful especially for those who keep their phones silent but do not want to miss important calls from close ones. Google argues that your private information stays on your device.

Gboard Gets Custom AI Stickers

With Pixel June Drop update, Gboard now allows you to make personalised stickers with generative AI using Pixel Studio. For example, you can create an angry egg in roller skates or a sad avocado under a disco ball. All you need to do is write a prompt, choose an emotion, and Gboard makes a sticker. While this update looks like a gimmick, it also indicates Google is adding AI to things we do every day, like texting.

Pixel Camera now has inbuilt tutorial

The Pixel Camera app now has a help icon that shows you how to use each shooting setting with pictures and instructions. This is a little tweak that people might not notice, but it could help people comprehend modes like Night Sight or Portrait better.

Live search in the Magnifier app

Now, the Magnifier app has a "live search" feature. Just type in what you are looking for, and your phone will highlight it in real time as you move around. Pixel 9 and newer phones also support LE audio for hearing aids, which lets users change audio settings and level right from the phone.

Google Photos gets AI editing