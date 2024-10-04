Published 10:31 IST, October 4th 2024
Google says it will stop linking to New Zealand news if proposed new law passed
Google said on Friday it will stop linking to New Zealand news articles and ditch the agreements it has with local news organisations, if the country’s government goes ahead with a law to force tech giants to pay a fair price for content that appears on their feeds.
Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Google | Image: Reuters
