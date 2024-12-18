Google Search Users Can Soon Attach a File To Ask Anything About It

Google may soon enable its search engine to allow users to attach a file and ask anything about it. The new feature, which will likely be integrated into Google Search as an attachment tool, could be similar to how artificial intelligence chatbots, such as Google Gemini and OpenAI’s ChatGPT, handle queries for uploaded documents and files.

According to the screenshots posted by an X (formerly Twitter) user Khushal Bherwani, Google will likely put the attachment tool next to the Search by Voice and Search by Image options in the search bar. Tapping the attachment tool, dubbed “Ask anything about a file” will immediately open the file explorer, allowing users to choose a file. Once uploaded to Google Search, users can “ask anything” about the file by typing a related query into the Search bar.

Google’s upcoming file search option is currently in development, but it will likely be available to the public in the coming days and it could help users quickly find information in a lengthy document. However, the tool may not be privacy-friendly as Google will have access to the file once it is uploaded to the servers. Any personal information in an uploaded document could also be at risk of exposure. Since Google has not launched the tool, its privacy policy is unclear.

Unless Google’s file search tool arrives, users can go to any of the popular AI bots to enquire about a document. Both Google Gemini and ChatGPT can skim through a document to find answers to related questions. Obviously, this requires users to upload the document, but both AI services allow the removal of the documents.