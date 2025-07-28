Google Search’s AI Mode Shortcut Now Rolling Widely – Here’s How to Use It

Google is expanding access to its AI-powered Search experience on Android with a new homescreen widget shortcut. This feature, called AI Mode, is now appearing on more Android devices, offering a quick way to start an AI interaction directly from your home screen.

Users can now launch into AI Mode with just one tap, bypassing the traditional search bar. The shortcut appears alongside existing tools like Google Lens and voice search, as part of a redesigned widget layout available in Google app version 16.28 for both beta and stable users.

To activate the shortcut, simply long-press the Google Search widget on your homescreen. This opens the Customise screen, where you can adjust transparency, switch themes, and now — add new shortcuts. Tap on the Shortcuts section and select “AI Mode.”

On non-Pixel devices, this widget is currently the fastest way to access Google’s AI interface, offering a fullscreen experience where you can type your prompt directly. The feature first showed up for beta testers in April but was unstable, often disappearing. Now, it seems to be part of a more consistent rollout.

If you haven't joined the Search Labs program, you may still see the old UI at the top of the Google app. In that case, AI Mode might show up as a pill-shaped icon beneath the Search bar within the colourful carousel.