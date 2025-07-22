Google Teases Pixel 10 Ahead of August 20 Launch, Here's What We Spotted

Google fans have a chance to be a little more enlightened about the upcoming Pixel 10. Like many other Pixels in the past, the tech giant has this time also lifted the curtain early on its next flagship phone just weeks before its official debut on August 20.

A short teaser video now live on the Google Store homepage offers a first look at what’s likely the standard Pixel 10 model, and while the clip is brief, there’s plenty for eagle-eyed fans to unpack.

Sleek Redesign

At first glance, the Pixel 10 carries forward the design DNA of the Pixel 9, but with a few noteworthy changes. The showcased device features a refined, grayish-blue finish and a reworked back panel that appears to seamlessly rise from the phone’s frame.

The camera array also sees some changes. Unlike last year’s base Pixel 9, which skipped the telephoto lens in favour of wide and ultrawide options, this model appears to add a third camera -possibly confirming rumours that Google will bring telephoto lenses to all Pixel 10 variants, not just the Pro.

Focus on Performance

According to leaks and early whispers, Google is focusing less on radical redesigns and more on meaningful performance upgrades. At the heart of this will likely be a new-generation Tensor chip, expected to push both AI-powered features and day-to-day speed to new heights.

While Google hasn’t confirmed many specs, the subdued nature of the teaser suggests a refined rather than revolutionary approach.

Embracing the Hype