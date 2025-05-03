Google To Roll Out Gemini AI for Kids under 13: Report

Updated May 3rd 2025, 17:06 IST
Google is preparing to introduce its Gemini AI chatbot for children under 13, with the rollout expected next week. The feature will be available to young users who have parent-managed Google accounts through the Family Link platform, reports New York Times.
In an email to parents, the company outlined the chatbot’s capabilities, noting it can assist with schoolwork, answer questions, and even help children craft imaginative stories. To set up access, parents must provide their child’s personal information, including name and birthdate, ensuring that the service is tailored to age-appropriate users.
The initiative represents Google’s broader push to integrate AI into educational tools while maintaining strong parental oversight. The company says it has embedded strict safety measures to prevent the chatbot from producing harmful or inappropriate content. According to Google spokesperson Karl Ryan, children’s data collected through Family Link accounts will not be used to train the AI model, addressing one of the common concerns around privacy.
If successful, Gemini could be a powerful educational companion for young learners. It may foster curiosity and boost learning by offering instant answers to questions and support with assignments. The ability to generate stories and engage in creative conversations could also encourage imaginative thinking and language development. For parents, having control over their child’s AI interactions via Family Link offers a sense of security and oversight.
Despite these advantages, some child advocacy groups remain cautious. Organisations like UNICEF have highlighted the risk of children misunderstanding AI-generated content or becoming overly dependent on chatbot interactions. Young users may also find it difficult to distinguish between responses from a machine and human guidance, potentially impacting how they form trust and make decisions. While Google acknowledges the possibility of inaccuracies and urges open parent-child discussions, experts argue that more robust measures and transparency will be crucial as AI becomes a more common presence in children’s lives.
Published May 3rd 2025, 17:06 IST