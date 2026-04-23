Google Wallet Introduces Real-Time Flight Tracking for Android 16 Lock Screens, Here's How It Works

Google has expanded the capabilities of its Google Wallet application, rolling out a "Live Updates" feature designed to surface real-time flight information directly on the Android lock screen and always-on display. The update, which is currently being deployed to devices running Android 16, aims to minimise the need for manual app navigation during air travel.

The new functionality allows users to view essential flight data- including departure and arrival times, flight duration, and real-time status updates- without the need to unlock their mobile devices. This development follows a period of integration efforts between Google Wallet and Gmail, which automatically syncs boarding pass information to the user’s digital wallet.

How the Feature Functions

According to technical reports surfacing this week, the Live Updates system operates based on the current stage of a user's journey. Once a boarding pass is saved in Google Wallet, the system monitors the flight status and triggers notifications as the departure time nears.

On supported Android 16 devices, the lock screen or always-on display will feature a persistent, glanceable notification containing a visual progress bar and a plane icon that tracks the flight’s journey in real-time. This interface eliminates the need for users to manually refresh their email or toggle between travel apps to check for delays, gate changes, or estimated arrival times.

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For travelers passing through security or boarding gates, the feature also serves as a shortcut; tapping the notification directs the user immediately to the stored boarding QR code, bypassing the traditional process of locating the pass within the application.

Strategic Shift Toward "Glanceable" Information

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Industry analysts suggest this rollout is part of a broader shift in Google’s user interface strategy. By prioritising "glanceable" information, the company is positioning Google Wallet to function more like a travel dashboard, mirroring the real-time navigational prompts currently used in Google Maps.

While the feature is currently exclusive to Android 16 and focuses specifically on air travel, Google has indicated that it intends to extend this framework to other sectors. Industry reports suggest that train schedules and other event-based tickets are likely candidates for similar integrations in future updates.

Availability and Requirements

The feature is being rolled out automatically to users with devices running Android 16, provided they have the latest version of Google Wallet installed via the Play Store. No manual configuration is required, as the system leverages existing data from boarding passes synced through Gmail.

As of this writing, Google has not provided an official timeline for expanding the feature to older versions of Android or the iOS ecosystem. For now, the rollout represents a concerted effort to streamline the passenger experience by centralising critical travel data at the point of access.