Google Wallet Now Lets You Carry Your Aadhaar Card on Your Android Phone

Google has introduced support for Aadhaar-based digital identity inside Google Wallet in India, marking a step toward making identity verification fully digital. The new feature allows users to store their Aadhaar credentials directly on their smartphone and use them for verification without carrying a physical document.

What the Aadhaar Digital ID Feature Does

With this update, users can add their Aadhaar as a “verifiable credential” inside Google Wallet. This creates a digital version of the ID that can be used for both in-person and online verification.

The system is designed to simplify everyday tasks such as identity checks, age verification, or access to services, without requiring physical copies of documents.

Built Around Privacy and Control

A key part of the rollout is how data is shared. Instead of showing the entire Aadhaar, users can choose to share only specific details when required. This is known as “selective disclosure,” where only relevant information, such as age or name, is revealed.

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The credentials are stored on the device and protected through encryption, which means the data is not openly accessible or stored in plain form.

Partnership With UIDAI

The feature is built in collaboration with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which manages Aadhaar. This partnership enables users to securely import their Aadhaar credentials into Google Wallet and use them across supported services.

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It also aligns with broader efforts to make Aadhaar interoperable with digital platforms and wallets.

Where It Can Be Used

Google says the Aadhaar digital ID can be used across multiple services. Initial use cases include verifying identity on platforms, accessing services, and completing tasks like registrations or bookings.