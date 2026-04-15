Google Warns Websites: ‘Back Button Hijacking’ Now a Spam Violation, Rankings at Risk from June 15

New Delhi: In a move aimed at improving user experience on the internet, Google has announced a major update to its spam policies, officially targeting a deceptive tactic known as “back button hijacking.” The new rule will come into force from June 15, 2026, and websites violating it could face penalties, including lower rankings in search results.

What is Back Button Hijacking?

Simply put, back button hijacking happens when a website stops you from going back to the previous page using your browser’s back button. Normally, when you click “back,” you expect to return to the last page you visited. But in such cases, websites interfere with this basic function. Instead of taking you back, they may:

Redirect you to a completely different page

Show unwanted ads or pop-ups

Trap you in a loop where you cannot exit easily

This creates a frustrating and confusing experience for users.

Why Google is Taking Action

According to Google, this practice breaks user trust and creates a mismatch between what users expect and what actually happens. Over time, it makes people feel manipulated and less likely to visit unfamiliar websites. The company says it has seen a rise in such behaviour, which is why it is now being clearly classified under “malicious practices” in its spam policies.

Advertisement

What Happens if Websites Don’t Comply

Once the policy is enforced, websites found using back button hijacking may face:

Manual penalties from Google

Automatic ranking drops in search results

Reduced visibility and traffic



In simple terms, such sites may become harder to find on Google Search.

Deadline for Website Owners

Google has given site owners two months’ time to fix the issue before enforcement begins.

Advertisement

Website owners are advised to:

Remove any code or scripts that interfere with browser navigation

Check third-party tools, ads, or plugins that might be causing the issue

Ensure users can freely move back and forth between pages

If a website is penalised and later fixes the problem, it can request a review through Google Search Console.

What This Means for Users

For everyday users, this update is good news. It means fewer annoying websites that trap you or redirect you without permission. Browsing should become simpler, safer, and more predictable. This update is part of Google’s larger effort to clean up the web and prioritise user-friendly experiences. As competition for visibility grows, the message is clear that websites that rely on tricks and manipulation will face consequences.