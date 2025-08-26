Google Will Now Check Who Made Apps You Install Outside the Play Store to Keep Android Phones Safer

Google has announced a big change for Android users and developers. The tech giant has announced new rules that will change how apps are installed on most Android phones. Starting in 2026, all app developers, including those who don’t use the Play Store, will have to register and verify their identity with Google before their apps can be installed on Android devices that come with Google services.

While Google says it is to know who are the developers, the new rule is raising many eyebrows as Android has always been known for offering an open ecosystem with customisation control in the hands of users. Unlike Apple, which only allows apps through its App Store, Android has allowed users to install apps from other sources, also known as "sideloading." But that freedom could be curtailed with this new change.

What is Google Changing?

Currently, developers who publish their apps on the Google Play Store must verify their identity. This rule has been in place since 2024. However, the new rule goes further. Even if developers want to share their apps through websites, third-party stores, or other means, they will still need to sign up with Google and verify who they are.

“Starting next year, Android will require all apps to be registered by verified developers in order to be installed by users on certified Android devices. This creates crucial accountability, making it much harder for malicious actors to quickly distribute another harmful app after we take the first one down,” Google states in a blog post.

Google says they won’t review or block the app’s content. It says that the new rule is about knowing who the developer is. Google compares this process to showing your ID at the airport: it’s just an identity check, not a search of your belongings.

Who Will Be Affected?

The change will apply to all phones that come with Google services pre-installed. This includes most Android phones sold in countries like the US, UK, India, and more. However, devices without Google services like some Chinese phones or phones with custom software will not be affected.

When Will It Start?