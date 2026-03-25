Updated 25 March 2026 at 15:52 IST
Google Will Soon Allow ChatGPT Users to Pick Up Conversations in Gemini
Right now, switching between AI tools is messy, with each platform operating in isolation. Google's next Gemini update may try to solve that.
Google may soon remove one of the biggest frictions in the AI space, starting from scratch every time you switch apps. A new feature spotted in development suggests that Gemini could allow users to import chat history and memory from other AI platforms, including ChatGPT, making it possible to continue conversations without losing context.
Ending the “Start From Zero” Problem
Right now, switching between AI tools is messy. Each platform operates in isolation, meaning your preferences, past conversations, and working context don’t carry over.
Google appears to be addressing that. According to a report by Android Authority, a hidden feature within the Gemini app points to a “memory transfer” tool that lets users import conversations and stored context from other AI assistants.
In simple terms, this could allow ChatGPT users to move to Gemini without rebuilding their entire interaction history.
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How the Feature May Work
Early details suggest the process won’t be fully automatic, at least initially. Users may be prompted to copy a structured input into another AI platform, generate a response containing their stored context, and then paste it back into Gemini to transfer that memory.
Still in Development
The feature is not live and was discovered through an APK teardown, which means it is still in testing and may take time before it reaches users or may not roll out at all.
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Why This Matters
As users increasingly move between AI tools for different tasks, the lack of shared memory has been a major limitation. Every switch resets context, forcing users to repeat instructions, preferences, and workflows. A memory transfer tool changes that dynamic. It allows users to carry their “AI identity” across platforms, making switching less costly.
Published By : Shubham Verma
Published On: 25 March 2026 at 15:52 IST