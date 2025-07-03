Google’s Breakthrough Veo 3 Video AI Lands in India

Google’s AI-powered video generator Veo 3 is now available in India and several other markets, two months after its launch in the US. Announced at the Google I/O 2025, Veo 3 lets you generate video clips of up to 8 seconds with native audio using text prompts. Like several other Google AI tools, Veo 3 will be available to paid subscribers as part of the Google AI Pro plan, worth ₹1,950 per month. However, the first month is free to new users.

What is Veo 3?

Powered by Google DeepMind and Gemini’s third-generation text-to-video model, Veo 3 allows you to create hyper-realistic 8-second videos at 720p resolution with built-in audio, such as speech, ambient sounds, and effects — a feature competitors such as OpenAI’s Sora do not currently offer. Google says videos have accurate lip-syncing for physics-based visuals. These videos have visible and invisible watermarks to signal that they are AI-generated.

How much does Veo 3 cost?

Available for a monthly price of ₹1,950 as part of the Google AI Pro plan, Veo 3 allows higher limits. In the US, the AI Pro plan costs $249 a month.

What are Veo 3’s features?