Google’s Gemini App Can Now Watch Your Videos and Talk About Them

Gemini, Google’s answer to ChatGPT, is getting better at the AI game. After messing up multiple times at the beginning, Gemini is slowly and steadily catching pace. Google has added several new abilities to the app in the past few months, and the app is getting better again. This time, it has a new feature that watches your videos and chats to you about them.

Gemini can now look at video files you upload, just like it currently does with photographs, documents, and YouTube links. You don't need to do anything special to set it up. Just pop in a clip, ask a question, and it will answer like a person who just watched it with you.

Let's imagine you filmed your baby's first steps or a squirrel taking mangoes from your kitchen garden. You can now upload the video to Gemini and ask, "When did she take her first step?" or "Is that squirrel wearing shoes?" and it will break it down for you. You can also receive general information, like what's happening in the film or what kind of setting it shows.

The new feature adds to another interesting ability that Gemini possesses—you can paste a YouTube link and ask questions about it. Say you don’t want to watch a 10-minute video; just copy and paste the URL. The same ability now comes for your videos, like a Zoom recording, a CCTV clip, or a crazy birthday celebration.

The Gemini 2.5 Pro model is now stable, and the Gemini app's navigation drawer is becoming a little more structured. Not the most exciting things, but they are useful. The main point is that Gemini is becoming more like a genuine assistant and less like a chatbot. It not only reads or answers, it also watches, listens, and understands your media. That makes a lot of real-world uses possible, like summarising meeting recordings or figuring out what's on your security camera.