Google’s New Windows App Might Just Challenge Copilot on PCs

After more than a year of testing, Google has rolled out its desktop app for Windows globally, marking a rare move beyond the browser and directly into Microsoft’s ecosystem. The app brings system-wide search and AI-powered responses into a single interface, allowing users to access both local and web-based information without switching between apps.

Search That Sits Across the System

The app can be triggered using a keyboard shortcut, opening a floating search bar that pulls results from files, installed applications, Google Drive, and the web. Instead of behaving like a traditional search tool limited to one category, it acts as a unified layer across the system.

This means users can search for a document, open an app, and look up something online in the same flow, without jumping between different windows or menus.

AI Moves It Beyond Basic Search

The inclusion of AI is what separates this from older desktop search tools. The app features an AI-driven mode that delivers contextual responses and allows follow-up queries, bringing it closer to an assistant rather than just a utility.

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It also integrates Google Lens, enabling users to search or translate content directly from their screen. This adds a visual layer to search, expanding its use beyond text-based queries.

A Direct Play Against Copilot

This is where the positioning becomes clear. Microsoft has been pushing Copilot as the central AI interface within Windows, deeply integrated into the operating system.

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Google’s approach is different. Instead of embedding itself within Windows, it is building a parallel layer on top of it. The app relies on Google’s own search ecosystem and AI capabilities, effectively competing for the same user attention without needing OS-level control.

It does not replace Copilot, but it challenges its role.

A Familiar Idea, Updated With AI

Desktop-wide search is not new. Tools like Spotlight on macOS and PowerToys Run on Windows have offered similar functionality for years. The difference now is the shift from retrieval to understanding. The app is not just surfacing results but attempting to interpret user intent and provide more complete answers.

That subtle change is what turns a utility into something closer to an assistant.

Still Early, Still Evolving