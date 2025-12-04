Government's Digi Yatra App Hits 19 Million Downloads As Flyers Prefer Contactless Airport Experience

Digi Yatra, India's SSI-based, privacy-by-design air travel platform, has reached 19 million downloads and enabled over 77 million seamless journeys across 24 airports, with adoption now at 30 per cent. In a release, the company said that it aims for 80 per cent adoption by 2028 and is preparing for global interoperability in 2026.

Digi Yatra has also begun a beta rollout of six regional languages through its partnership with Bhashini. The feature will expand to all 22 Indian languages, supporting the Ministry of Civil Aviation's push to make digital travel more accessible and user-friendly nationwide.

Digi Yatra is also piloting electronic passport-based enrollment for international travel after registering its first global user, laying the foundation for seamless journeys for expats, NRIs, and foreign travellers who will soon be able to use digital identity verification instead of manual checks. To enable this, Digi Yatra is working closely with the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, the Bureau of Immigration, ICAO, and IATA under the OneID program. These collaborations are shaping the framework for passport and visa-based credential sharing, automated border control, and international pilot trials planned for the next financial year.

Beyond travel identity management, Digi Yatra is expanding its service ecosystem to enhance convenience for everyday travellers. The platform now supports direct boarding pass sharing from major airlines and travel apps such as IndiGo, Air India, and MakeMyTrip, reducing friction during airport journeys.

Suresh Khadakbhavi, CEO of Digi Yatra Foundation, said, “The momentum we are witnessing today marks a new chapter in India's digital travel story. Our multilingual rollout and international pilot program reflect our commitment to making travel simpler, more inclusive, and globally interoperable. What excites us most is the interest we are receiving from countries and global aviation bodies that see Digi Yatra as a model for seamless travel. With strong support from ministries and partner agencies, we are confident that the coming years will bring faster progress than expected, taking India closer to a world where identity verification is instant, secure, and entirely passenger-driven.”

The release added that the Digi Yatra is also considering expanding its privacy-by-design digital identity platform beyond airports (Post management and regulatory clearances), enabling secure hotel check-ins and automated access through encrypted credentials and biometric verification. Travellers can bypass manual ID checks, using facial-authentication technology for a seamless experience.

The platform is also exploring adoption at museums, monuments, and tourist attractions to streamline ticketing and improve visitor experiences in areas with limited connectivity or long queues. Over time, extending this model internationally could simplify travel for Indians abroad and strengthen India's tourism footprint, positioning Digi Yatra as a key driver of privacy-conscious travel and hospitality innovation.