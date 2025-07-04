Govt Issues High-Risk Alert For THESE Headphones, Users May Develop Severe Hearing Problem - Details Inside

Tech News: The Indian government has issued a high-risk advisory concerning certain Bluetooth headphones, earbuds, and speakers—warning users of both cybersecurity threats and potential hearing damage from prolonged use.

Govt Issues High-Risk Alert For THESE Headphones

The alert, issued by Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT), indicating flaws in Airoha Bluetooth chipsets used in popular brands like Sony, Bose, Marshall, JBL, and Jabra.

Cyber Threat To Devices

These vulnerabilities could allow cyber attackers within Bluetooth range to eavesdrop on conversations via microphone, call hacking and issue commands to paired phones may steal your call logs and contacts. Attackers can also inject malicious firmware that could spread to other devices.

Airoha has released a firmware update, but users must wait for their device manufacturers to roll out patches.

Health Related Issues

The government has also warned against prolonged headphone use as listening at high volumes or for extended periods can lead to permanent hearing loss, tinnitus (persistent ringing in the ears), ear infections and earwax buildup.

Users may also face mental fatigue and stress, especially among youth.

Tips To Avoid Damage

Limiting use to under 2 hours per day

Keeping volume below 60%

Taking regular breaks

User wired headphones if possible

Users carrying headphones with Airoha Bluetooth chipsets are advised to keep checking for firmware updates from your headphone brand.

Avoid using Bluetooth devices in public or unsafe environments. Practice safe listening habits to protect your hearing.