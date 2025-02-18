Grok 3 AI Launch Effect? Elon Musk's X Hikes Premium+ Subscription

Hours after Elon Musk’s AI company, called xAI, launched the improved Grok 3 AI chatbot, X (formerly Twitter) has announced a hike in its Premium+ subscription, asking users to pay more than double the previous price. The X Premium+ subscription now costs $50 a month, up from $22, which lasted only a few hours after Grok 3’s launch.

The price hike for the X Premium+ subscription — spotted by TechCrunch — appears to be part of Musk’s strategy to boost the company's revenue since Grok’s latest model is exclusive to this tier. As part of the subscription, X users will have access to Grok’s latest capabilities, such as “deep search” and “reasoning.” Those who want Grok 3 to do more will be required to a separate SuperGrok plan, which costs even more.

While the price hike for the US is reflected on all of X’s platforms, the report notes it is inconsistent. When TechCrunch’s reporter tried to sign up for the Premium+ plan, the price appearing on the website was $39.83 per month or $477.95 annually, but the final checkout page changed the annual subscription cost to $395. Meanwhile, X’s support page mentions the monthly subscription cost of $50, but the sign-up page lists a price of $48.40 and the check-out page shows $40 a month.