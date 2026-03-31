Gujarat: PM Modi Inaugurates Rs 3,300 crore Kayne Semiconductor Plant in Samand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated Rs 3,300 crore Kayne's Semiconductor Plant at Sanand GIDC in Ahmedabad.

It is the second such plant in India and an achievement in the semiconductor sector. It is being recognised as one of the most crucial initiatives under India's semiconductor mission, as it will accelerate the mission.

Earlier today, PM Modi also inaugurated the Samrat Samprati Museum at Koba Tirth in the Mahavir Jain Aradhana Kendra campus in Gandhinagar on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.

Named after Samrat Samprati, the grandson of Ashoka, the museum showcases the rich historical, cultural, and spiritual legacy of Jainism.

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Earlier on Monday, Gujarat's Science and Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia said, “In the semiconductor manufacturing chain, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will tomorrow inaugurate a Rs 3,300 crore Kaynes Semicon plant in Sanand. This will be the second plant in the series, and the facility will manufacture more than 7 lakh chips per day.”

He added that the project represents India's entry into a new technological era and reflects the Prime Minister's approach of converting challenges into opportunities.

"With this second unit, we are entering the era of this futuristic industry. The USP of the Prime Minister has been his ability to turn challenges into opportunities," Modhwadia told ANI.

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Earlier, in February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Micron semiconductor plant.