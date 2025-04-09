Haier Launches AI-Powered ACs With 7 Cooling Modes

Haier has announced a new range of air conditioners as temperatures across India begin to rise. The company claims the new Gravity Series ACs use artificial intelligence-powered climate control to determine the cooling settings based on user behaviour. The new ACs also offer up to seven cooling modes, giving users flexibility in controlling the temperature manually so it is neither too cold nor too less.

Haier Gravity Series Prices

The new AC series from Haier has seven models, priced starting at ₹51,990. These AC models will be available from the company’s website, online shopping platforms, and leading retailers.

Haier Gravity Series Specifications

The biggest selling point of the new Haier Gravity Series ACs is its ability to adjust cooling settings automatically according to user behaviour. The company claims the AC can detect both indoor and outdoor temperatures using an intelligent PCB, and use the information to set the most suitable temperature. While the AI feature reduces human intervention, the AC comes with manual controls, providing as many as seven modes for granular cooling.

Haier has claimed AI Electricity Monitoring in the new ACs can track real-time power usage through the HaiSmart app, available on both Android and iOS. The app also offers a detailed view of electricity consumption on an hourly, daily, weekly, or monthly basis. Users can also set energy goals with alerts to manage power consumption better. The ACs also have an AI ECO mode that uses AI-driven algorithms to cool the room more precisely. Haier claims this feature also reduces power consumption.