Haier Launches Gravity AI AC Series in India With Self-Cleaning Outdoor Units

Haier India has launched its new Gravity AI Series of air conditioners, a premium line-up that uses artificial intelligence for smarter cooling, energy management and automated maintenance. The series was unveiled at the company’s “AI for Air” event and is available starting at ₹49,990 across major online and offline retailers.​

The Gravity AI Series is built on Haier’s AI-AtmoX platform, which focuses on three areas: savings, comfort and service. AI Climate Control 2.0 tracks user comfort preferences and room conditions to adjust cooling automatically, while Dynamic Environmental Adaptation tweaks performance in real time based on indoor and outdoor temperatures. Features like AI Target Cooling direct airflow to where a person is seated, and AI Pre-Cooling uses a 100-metre geofence to start cooling as users approach home.​

A key differentiator is maintenance automation. Haier says it is the first brand in India to offer fully automatic outdoor-unit cleaning, using a reverse airflow “Cyclone Clean” system that blows dust off the condenser coils shortly after shutdown, reducing the need for manual servicing. Inside, the unit runs an AI Frost Self-Clean process every 240 hours to remove dust and impurities from the evaporator, aiming to maintain airflow and cooling efficiency over time.​

On the efficiency side, the ACs use multi-level AI ECO controls that vary power use based on how far the room temperature is from the set point, and an AI-AtmoX Power Manager that shows real-time consumption, estimated electricity cost and usage patterns to help users manage bills.

Haier is backing the launch with expanded local production. After adding a new injection moulding facility and Phase 2 of its Greater Noida AC plant, the company plans to raise annual AC capacity in India from 1.5 million to 4 million units by 2027, targeting a market share increase from 8 per cent to 17 per cent by 2030.​

The Gravity AI Series will come in four variants with different colour finishes: Morning Mist, Moonstone Grey, Midnight Dream and White, positioned at the top end of Haier’s residential AC portfolio.

