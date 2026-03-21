Haryana Introduces AI-backed ‘Abhedya App’ to Fight Rising Phone Scams

Haryana Police has launched the 'Abhedya App', first dedicated mobile application to block suspicious international calls, voice notes and messages linked to extortion attempts, as part of a major offensive against digital fraud and gangster networks operating from abroad, with Director General of Police Ajay Singhal announcing a series of strict measures.

The DGP of Haryana said Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has already directed strict action against digital arrest fraud and cyber-related crimes in the state. Banks have also been advised to strengthen dual OTP verification systems to prevent financial fraud.

The DGP warned that those spreading fear through ransom or extortion calls would be treated on par with terrorists. He said Haryana Police is tightening its crackdown on foreign-based gangster networks and taking aggressive steps against digital extortion and cyber threats originating outside India.

As part of the new strategy, Haryana Police has developed the 'Abhedya App', described as the first dedicated mobile application to block suspicious international calls, voice notes, and messages linked to extortion attempts. The app is currently under pilot testing, with officials claiming encouraging feedback from initial users.

Highlighting recent police action, the DGP cited three major cases handled successfully by the force. In Jhajjar, a nine-year-old child kidnapped on Holi for a ransom demand of Rs. 5 crore was rescued within 24 hours, and several gang members were arrested. In Panipat, police tracked an extortion case involving a businessman from threatening letters to the accused persons located in Ujjain and Bhopal. In another high-profile case, Haryana Police, in coordination with Punjab Police, arrested a murder accused after an encounter in Kaithal linked to a killing in Chandigarh.

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Sharing anti-gangster data, Singhal said 17 accused have so far been deported from abroad, 800 gang members arrested, 115 Look Out Circulars issued and 10 accused detained overseas through coordination with the Central Bureau of Investigation. He added that even he and his wife had personally received digital arrest scam calls, underlining the seriousness of the threat.

Police data shows extortion calls have fallen significantly, from 178 recorded cases in 2024 to 107 in 2025, while cyber fraud and other crime indicators have also declined in the first two months of this year compared with the same period last year. Haryana Police expects a further drop following recent arrests and technological intervention.

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The DGP said several technology companies were formally approached for data-sharing support, but information was not provided. According to him, Google cited international compliance rules, prompting Haryana Police to independently create its own anti-extortion system. He also stated that the murder of Chamanpreet Brar in Chandigarh was linked to extortion activities.

On gun culture and social media misuse, Singhal said technical teams are continuously monitoring online platforms for objectionable content. He disclosed that a song by Badshah was removed from backend circulation at an early stage to stop wider spread, while action was also taken against content linked to Masoom Sharma and other performers. According to police, such content influences youth negatively and encourages gun culture.

Investigators have found that most extortion threats are being circulated through WhatsApp, while limited use of Telegram and Signal has also been detected. Authorities said suspicious accounts and numbers are being identified and blocked.The first version of the