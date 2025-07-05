Here's How to Get Your Money Back: National Consumer Helpline Helped Indians Get Back Rs 7.14 Crore in Just 3 Months | Image: Pixabay

If you have ever been ghosted by an online website after a missed delivery or felt helpless in trying to get your money back, there is a great news for you. The National Consumer Helpline (NCH) helped Indian customers get back a massive Rs 7.14 crore in reimbursements in just three months, from April 25 to June 30, 2025. This was in 30 different sectors. The helpline has become the place to go for angry buyers who have had faulty deliveries, cancelled flights, and other dubious insurance problems.

Run by the Department of Consumer Affairs Government of India, the National Consumer Helpline is a pre-litigation platform that can help you settle your case without having to go through lengthy legal fights or court hearings.

To submit your complaint, call on 1915 number for free, submit a complaint, and you will get help through a number of channels, such as WhatsApp, the NCH app, email, or their website.

The NCH recovered money from 8,919 complaints related to e-commerce platforms. A total of Rs 3.69 crore refunds was brought back. The travel and tourism saw 1,057 complaints from which NCH got back Rs 81 lakh.

People from Uttar Pradesh had the highest number of complaints, with 1,242. However, problems came from all across the country, including from small states like Sikkim and union territories like Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

How to use the National Consumer Helpline

1. Call 1915. It is free and available in 17 languages.

2. Send your complaint by text to 8800001915 using WhatsApp.

3. You can file a complaint through the NCH App, the UMANG App, the website consumerhelpline.gov.in, or by email at nch-ca@gov.in.

4. Keep an eye on your complaint and get changes in real time. You don't have to put up with a missing refund, a late delivery, or the wrong product anymore. NCH's team actively follows up with businesses and pushes for quick fixes.