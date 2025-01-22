HMD Skyline Receives Android 15 Update: Here’s What’s New

HMD Skyline is now eligible for an Android 15 update. Launched last year, the Skyline units in Finland are now prompting users to update their devices’ software to Android 15, which brings a slew of performance improvements and new features. More markets and regions are expected to join HMD’s home market for the Skyline Android 15 update in the coming days.

The latest update has the build number V2.270 and weighs in at around 3.3GB. Here is the official changelog of HMD Skyline’s Android 15 update:

Performance Boost: Enjoy a faster and smoother experience with optimised system performance, including quicker app launch times, reduced lag, and improved battery life management.

Privacy and Security Upgrades: With stronger app permissions, automatic permission resets, and enhanced data encryption, Android 15 offers state-of-the-art privacy protection, keeping your data safe.

Adaptive Battery Improvements: The update includes smarter power management, extending battery life by learning your usage patterns and allocating resources more efficiently.

Advanced Notification Control: A more refined notification system gives users more control over which apps and events can send alerts, improving focus and reducing distractions.

Additionally, the new software update brings the December 2024 security patch for the Android ecosystem, which the company highlights is essential for the device’s security.

With the latest rollout, Skyline has become HMD’s second smartphone to receive Android 15. The HMD Pulse Pro was the first smartphone that received Android 15 last year. Since the Skyline comes with a promise of two years of OS upgrades, it will be eligible for Android 16, as well.