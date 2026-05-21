HMD Vibe 2 5G Launched in India at ₹10,999: Android 16, 6000mAh Battery, and Indus AI in the Sub-₹10,000 Segment

HMD has launched the Vibe 2 5G in India, targeting the sub-₹10,000 smartphone segment with a combination of 5G connectivity, Android 16 out of the box, and India-first AI features powered by Sarvam AI's Indus platform. The smartphone goes on sale exclusively on Flipkart on 26 May at 12:00 PM.

Two variants are available: 4GB RAM with 64GB storage at ₹10,999 and 4GB RAM with 128GB storage at a slightly higher price point of ₹11,999. Eligible bank cards can bring down the cost to as low as ₹9,499, with the sale commencing on May 26 from Flipkart. The phone comes in Cosmic Lavender, Nordic Blue, and Peach Pink.

HMD Vibe 2 5G Specifications at a Glance

The Vibe 2 5G is built around a 6,000mAh adaptive battery with an 18W in-box charger, a 6.745-inch HD+ 120Hz display for smooth scrolling and animations, and a 50MP AI dual-camera system at the rear alongside an 8MP front camera optimised for portraits and artificial light correction. A Unisoc T8200 octa-core 2.3GHz processor handles performance, and IP64 water and dust resistance adds a degree of everyday durability uncommon at this price. The Vibe 2 5G is based on Android 16 software and includes two years of security updates. The company did not announce Android OS upgrades for the Vibe 2 5G.

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India-First AI With Sarvam and Sanchar Saathi

The more strategically interesting element of the Vibe 2 5G is its integration with Indus by Sarvam AI, a homegrown large language model built for Indian languages and use cases. HMD has also partnered with Sanchar Saathi, the Government of India's initiative for telecom security and device safety, embedding digital safety tools directly into the device. For a phone in this price segment, where buyers in semi-urban and non-metro markets are often first-time smartphone users or upgrading from basic 4G devices, these integrations carry genuine utility beyond spec-sheet value.

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