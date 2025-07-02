Honor X9c India Launch Set for July 7—What to Expect from This ‘Unbreakable’ Phone?

Honor X9c is set for launch in India on July 7, the company announced on Wednesday. The upcoming X9c is touted to be the most durable phone in its segment, with the company saying that it can survive accidental drops using triple-resistance protection. That sounds like a tall claim, but the previous-generation X9b aced drop tests, emerging as one of the toughest phones last year. The Honor X9c could have better, if not similar, strength.

Honor X9c launch details

The Honor X9c will be launched on July 7 as an Amazon-exclusive phone. That means it will be available to buy online only from Amazon. According to HTech, the startup that holds a license to sell Honor-branded phones in India, the X9c integrates flagship-grade camera capabilities, premium design aesthetics, and robust protection features to deliver “comprehensive smartphone excellence.” While we have yet to test that claim, the Honor X9c has an official SGS certification for drop resistance up to 2 metres. It is also certified for protection against water immersion and dust ingress—all in a body that measures 7.98mm in thickness. Honor also revealed the X9c will have Titanium Black and Jade Cyan colour options.

Honor X9c specifications