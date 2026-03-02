Honor’s Magic V6 Seems Like a Serious Upgrade- Is This Finally the Company’s Truly Thinnest Foldable?

New Delhi: Honor has unveiled its latest foldable phone, the Magic V6, just ahead of the Mobile World Congress. The company has long been chasing the title of “world’s thinnest foldable,” and this year’s model shows how serious it is about that claim.

The Magic V6 is slimmer than last year’s Magic V5, shaving off fractions of a millimeter both when folded and unfolded. While the difference may sound small, Honor believes it strengthens its case as the maker of the sleekest foldables in the market.

But thinness is not the only story here. The new phone comes with a much larger battery- one of the biggest ever seen in a foldable device. Honor has also introduced faster charging speeds, both wired and wireless, making the phone more practical for heavy users. On top of that, the company showcased new silicon-carbon battery technology that could push foldable batteries beyond 7,000 mAh in the future.

The Magic V6 also features a sturdier hinge, which Honor calls the “Super Steel Hinge.” The company says it has reduced the crease depth on the display by nearly half, making the screen look smoother. Both the main and cover displays support variable refresh rates up to 120Hz, promising better visuals and improved power efficiency.

Inside, the phone runs on Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The camera setup is equally ambitious, with three powerful rear cameras and dual front cameras designed for selfies and video calls.

Honor’s push this year is clear- it wants to prove that foldables can be thin, powerful, and durable all at once. The Magic V6 is not just a small step forward, it looks like a serious upgrade across the board. Whether this finally makes it the company’s “truly thinnest foldable” is a claim that will be tested in the hands of users, but Honor has certainly raised the bar.