How Intel Insider Varun Gupta Stole Trade Secrets to Get Hired by Microsoft, Full Story Explained

A former Intel employee, Varun Gupta, who worked with the company for 10 years, has been sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to pay $34,472 after US prosecutors established that he had taken thousands of confidential files with him on his exit from the chip giant to join Microsoft.

While he avoided jail time, the case has stirred fresh debate about trade secrets, employee exits, and the increasingly high-stakes world of semiconductor competition.

A Timeline of How It Happened

Gupta had been with Intel for a decade, working as a product marketing engineer. In January 2020, he left Intel and moved straight to Microsoft. But before he left, court filings allege that he copied numerous internal documents, including confidential presentations of Intel's pricing plans.

Prosecutors claimed that these documents weren't merely copied; they were in fact, misused to give Microsoft an upper hand in processor-buying negotiations with Intel. Gupta's inside information tipped the scales.

Inside the Courtroom

Assistant U.S. Attorney William Narus advocated for an eight-month jail sentence, citing Gupta's repeated access to confidential files. The defence fired back, calling it Gupta’s "serious error in judgment" but noted his client had already suffered a heavy personal cost by losing his reputation and any chance at senior jobs in the industry. Gupta had also settled a $40,000 civil lawsuit with Intel before the criminal trial.

The judge ended up siding with probation and a fine, instead of prison, stating that the professional consequences were punishment enough.

Why This Matters: IP Theft in Tech Is on the Rise