How iPhone 16 Customers Can Get More Than ₹5,000 Discount

iPhone 16, launched in September this year, is available with lucrative discounts. Customers willing to buy the iPhone 16 are eligible to receive more than ₹5,000 as a discount on the original price of ₹79,900. The slashed price is available as part of the underway Reliance Digital offer. The total discount on the iPhone 16 includes a flat discount of ₹1,500 and a bank discount, which only eligible customers can get. Here is how the deal works.

iPhone 16 deal

While anyone buying the iPhone 16 can get the device at a discounted price of ₹78,400 on the Reliance Digital website, those with a credit card from ICICI Bank, SBI, or Kotak Mahindra Bank will be eligible for an additional discount of ₹5,000. The bank discount will apply to the final cart price as soon as the customer chooses an eligible credit card. After the discount, the iPhone 16 will cost ₹73,400. Reliance Digital has the offer live for all colour models of the iPhone 16.

iPhone 16 specifications

Launched in September, the iPhone 16 is Apple's most affordable way to experience Apple Intelligence. Customers can interact with the redesigned Siri, utilize AI to enhance their messages and texts, edit photos to remove unwanted objects or people, and use the Notes app in a completely new way.

In addition to its AI capabilities, the iPhone 16 is powered by the new A18 chip, which is based on a 3nm process, providing faster performance and improved power efficiency. Apple claims that the iPhone 16 can load graphics-intensive apps and games more quickly and allows for better multitasking. It features a 48MP Fusion Camera with enhanced HDR and low-light performance, alongside a second 12MP ultrawide sensor that also functions as a macro sensor. The front camera is also 12MP and can record Dolby Vision videos in 4K at 60fps.