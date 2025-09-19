How Motorola Carried Man’s First Words from the Moon - Shivam Ranjan Explains | Republic Business Conclave

At Republic’s Business Conclave, Motorola’s Global Brand Head Shivam Ranjan reminded the audience that the company’s legacy is unlike any other in the tech world because it was part of the first moon landing.

In 1969, when Neil Armstrong said the immortal words, “one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind,” those words travelled from the moon back to Earth through a Motorola transponder. “Motorola was literally on the moon,” Ranjan said, underscoring how the brand has been tied to humanity’s greatest technological milestones for nearly a century.

That single fact sets Motorola apart in a crowded smartphone market. Long before touchscreens and foldables, the company was pioneering communication technology- first with radios, then with the world’s first mobile phone, and later with style icons like the Razr flip phone.

Ranjan, who once owned a Razr himself during college, said that memory shaped his connection with the brand. Today, as its global brand head, he sees Motorola’s moon legacy as a reminder of what the company stands for- innovation that becomes part of history.

India, he added, is now central to writing the next chapter. Almost all Motorola devices sold in the country are manufactured here, and many are exported to other markets. But beyond manufacturing, India’s role is about shaping products for the world’s second-largest smartphone market, where consumers are more demanding and tech-aware than anywhere else.

Looking ahead, Motorola is betting on AI to drive the next disruption bringing together its own Moto AI along with Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, and Perplexity AI on its smartphones. But as Ranjan stressed, this journey is not just about catching up with the present, it’s about staying true to a heritage that once carried mankind’s first words from the lunar surface.



