How NRIs Can Now Use UPI with Their International Mobile Numbers: Step-By-Step Guide | Image: Republic

India’s UPI system can now also be used by those living abroad. Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) can now make UPI payments with their international mobile numbers for the first time. They don't need an Indian SIM card. now that the Reserve Bank of India, the National Payments Corporation of India, and commercial banks like ID Now have made some improvements, NRIs can access India's payment system from outside.

To sum it up, NRIs can now use apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, or BHIM to pay rent, transfer money home, or share a dinner bill back in India. They can do all of these using their overseas phone.

Who Can Use UPI with a Foreign Number?

Have a non-resident external account in India or a non-resident ordinary account in India. Use an international number that has one of the permitted country codes Make sure that your bank and app support international onboarding.

Countries that Support UPI Payment so far

So far 12 countries have come on board- US, UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Hong Kong, Qatar, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, France, Oman and UAE. More countries are likely to join soon as banks gives more support.

How to Set up UPI with a Foreign Number

Set up an NRE or NRO account first. Join an Indian bank that supports UPI. Inform the bank about your foreign number. Your bank account must be linked to your international number (for example, +1 or +971). Use the Indian versions of Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay, Amazon Pay, or BHIM. Finish setting up UPI. Apps will provide an OTP or employ biometric verification. You can transfer and receive money, scan QR codes, and pay bills without an Indian SIM once you have validated your identity.

Which UPI apps are good for NRIs?