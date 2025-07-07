How NRIs Can Now Use UPI with Their International Mobile Numbers: Step-By-Step Guide

Updated 7 July 2025 at 15:24 IST
India’s UPI system can now also be used by those living abroad. Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) can now make UPI payments with their international mobile numbers for the first time. They don't need an Indian SIM card. now that the Reserve Bank of India, the National Payments Corporation of India, and commercial banks like ID Now have made some improvements, NRIs can access India's payment system from outside.
To sum it up, NRIs can now use apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, or BHIM to pay rent, transfer money home, or share a dinner bill back in India. They can do all of these using their overseas phone.
Countries that Support UPI Payment so far
So far 12 countries have come on board- US, UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Hong Kong, Qatar, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, France, Oman and UAE. More countries are likely to join soon as banks gives more support.
These apps have made it possible for international numbers to sign up as of now: PhonePe, Google Pay (India version), BHIM, Paytm (only available at some banks) and Amazon Pay (only available to some customers).
Published 7 July 2025 at 15:24 IST