sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Putin's India Visit | Sambhal Violence | Trump vs Biden | Hindus Under Threat | Maharashtra CM Race |

Published 18:14 IST, December 1st 2024

How To Check Time Spent Daily on Instagram

Both Instagram's Android and iPhone apps come with a screen-time monitoring tool that allows users to reduce the time they spend scrolling the feed.

Reported by: Tech Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
instagram
Instagram scrolling could turn into a mindless hobby. | Image: Pexels
Advertisement

Instagram is a great tool that allows users to expand their social presence, but they often end up spending too much time doing so. A minute of scrolling as part of the recreation turns into a listless hobby. Experts have found that it does more harm than good, causing users to plunge into a deep hole of anxiety, self-rejection, and other complications that impact physical health. However, there is a way to keep a check on how much time one spends on Instagram.

Both Instagram's Android and iPhone apps come with a screen-time monitoring tool that allows users to reduce the time they spend scrolling the feed.

On Android and iPhone:

  • Open Instagram: Tap on the app icon to launch it.
  • Go to Your Profile: Tap on the profile picture in the bottom right corner.
  • Open Menu: Tap on the three horizontal lines in the top right corner.
  • Select "Time Management": Tap on this option to see the average time spent on Instagram daily.
  • Users can see the average time per day for up to seven days and even set a daily limit.

On iPhone (Using Screen Time):

While Instagram offers in-built tools to monitor daily average time, iPhone users have another way to keep a tab on their Instagram-using habits. Here is how to use iOS tools to check the daily time spent on Instagram and even set daily limits and other restrictions for the photo-sharing app, alongside a lot of other apps installed on the iPhone.

  • Open Settings: Tap on the Settings app on the home screen.  
  • Select "Screen Time": Tap on this option to see the overall device usage.
  • Tap "See All Activity": This will show a detailed breakdown of the app usage.
  • Find Instagram: Scroll down to find Instagram in the list of apps.
  • Check Daily Average: The average time you spend on Instagram each day will appear on the screen.

Updated 18:14 IST, December 1st 2024