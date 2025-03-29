How to Create Ghibli Image On ChatGPT: Step-By-Step Guide

Updated March 29th 2025, 16:57 IST
Ghibli Image: The internet was set ablaze on Friday with the introduction of AI-generated memes, photos, and scenes in Studio Ghibli's iconic hand-drawn animation style. The trend was kickstarted by a new feature in OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4o that allows users to create visuals inspired by the works of Hayao Miyazaki, the legendary Japanese filmmaker known for classics like Spirited Away and My Neighbour Totoro.
Creating Ghibli-style images using ChatGPT is now easier than ever! Here's a step-by-step guide to help you get started with Ghibli Animation:
Open ChatGPT
Log in to your ChatGPT account via the website or app. Ensure you're using the latest version that supports image generation.
Describe Your Image Provide a detailed text prompt describing the scene, characters, mood, and lighting in the Studio Ghibli style. For example, "Generate a Studio Ghibli-style image of a Japanese riverside landscape with river and trees. The scene has a soft, golden light with dreamy details."
Submit your prompt and ask ChatGPT to generate the image. If the first attempt isn't perfect, refine your prompt by adding specific details like color tones, background elements, or character expressions.
Download Your Image Once you're satisfied with the generated image, download it to your device for use in creative projects, social media posts, or as wallpapers.
Republic World's Digital team has joined the wave by exploring this whimsical art form using OpenAI's advanced image generation tools. The platform has showcased how AI can recreate the dreamy, hand-drawn aesthetic inspired by Hayao Miyazaki's masterpieces.
Published March 29th 2025, 16:57 IST