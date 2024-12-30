How To Remove Distractions From Photos Using Apple Intelligence

Apple had rolled out a slew of artificial intelligence-powered photo-editing features with iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS 15.1 earlier this month. iPhone users with the latest iOS update can modify photos to erase people and things to make themselves or the subject stand out. The ability to do that is available through a tool called Clean Up, available on all supported iPhone, iPad, and Mac models. This is how iPhone, iPad, and Mac users can access the Clean Up tool to remove distractions from photos instantly.

Apple’s Clean Up tool in the Photos app

To be able to use Clean Up, the iPhone, iPad, or Mac should be on the latest software with Apple Intelligence enabled. That requires the system language to be set to one of the following: English (Australia), English (Canada), English (Ireland), English (New Zealand), English (South Africa), English (UK), and English (US). In cases of Macs, Clean Up is available on Mac computers with M1 or later chips only.

– Go to the Photos app on the device (iPhone, iPad, or Mac).

– Open the photo that needs to be edited and tap/click the Edit button.

– Select the Clean Up tool from the toolbar, available at different locations depending on the device being used.

– Drag the slider to adjust the size of the brush.

– Click/tap, brush, or circle an object or people in a photo to remove. Apple says users can zoom in or out on a photo for precision removal. While Clean Up works effectively on most things and people, brushing over a person’s face may end up pixelating it.

– Tap Done after the required results are achieved.