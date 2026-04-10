Aadhaar After Demise: How to Report a Family Member’s Death, Step-by-Step Guide, Rules & Key Documents Explained

When someone in the family passes away, paperwork can feel overwhelming. But one step that often gets missed and can quietly open the door to fraud is dealing with their Aadhaar. India’s unique ID system, managed by the Unique Identification Authority of India, is linked to everything from bank accounts to government benefits. If it stays active after death, there’s a real risk of misuse.

The good news: there’s now a simple online way to report a death and get the Aadhaar deactivated.

Why this matters more than you think

Aadhaar isn’t just an ID card, it’s tied into financial and welfare systems. If it remains active after someone’s death, it could be used for fogeries like fake subsidy claims, unauthorised pension withdrawals, bank or KYC fraud. Deactivating it helps protect both the person’s identity and the family’s finances.

The new online system (what’s changed)

UIDAI has launched a service called “Reporting of Death of a Family Member” on the MyAadhaar portal. This connects with India’s Civil Registration System (CRS). In many cases, if Aadhaar details are already linked to the death certificate, deactivation can even happen automatically.

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Step-by-step: How to report death and deactivate Aadhaar

Here’s the simplest way to do it online:

Get the death certificate- This is mandatory as you’ll need the Death Registration Number.

Go to the MyAadhaar portal

Log in using your own Aadhaar number and OTP.

Choose “Report Death of a Family Member”

This option is available in the services section.

Enter details of the deceased- Aadhaar number, Death Registration Number and basic details like name, DOB, etc.

Verify yourself- OTP or biometric authentication is required.

Submit the request. UIDAI will cross-check details with government records.

How long does it take?

If records already match in the system - automatic deactivation (faster)

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If you submit manually - usually within 90 days

Two situations you should know

1. Aadhaar NOT linked to death certificate - You must manually report it online.

2. Aadhaar already linked- The system may deactivate it automatically but submitting a request can speed things up.

How to check if Aadhaar is deactivated

You can verify status in two ways- Online and Offline.