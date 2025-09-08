How to Update Aadhaar Address Online Without Visiting a Center

Updating Aadhaar details has always been a headache for many people in India. Long lines at Aadhaar Seva Kendras, carrying multiple documents, and taking time off work just to change an address has been a frustrating process. But there is a way that will save you from those long queues outside the Aadhaar centre. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made it possible to update your Aadhaar address completely online, right from your home.

Aadhaar has become one of the most important identity proofs in the country. It is linked to bank accounts, mobile numbers, ration cards, government subsidies, and even school admissions. That’s why it is very important to keep the details updated, especially your address. People often move cities for jobs, change homes after marriage, or shift to new rented houses. In such cases, an outdated Aadhaar address can create unnecessary problems.

How to Update Aadhaar Address Online

The process is now simple and takes only a few minutes if you have your documents ready. Here’s how you can do it:

1. Go to the official UIDAI website: Visit https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

2. Log in with Aadhaar: Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

3. Choose “Update Address”: You’ll find this option under the “Update Aadhaar” section.

4. Upload your proof of address: Documents like electricity bill, passport, voter ID, or rental agreement are accepted. Make sure the file size and format match the guidelines.

5. Preview and submit: Double-check the details you entered before submitting.

6. Track your request: After submission, you’ll get a URN (Update Request Number). You can use this to track the status of your request online. There is a small fee that you need to pay for updating your Aadhaar address.

Usually, the new address gets updated within a few working days. Once it’s approved, you can download your updated Aadhaar aka e-Aadhaar instantly, even before the physical card arrives.