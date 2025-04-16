How To Use ChatGPT’s New Image Library Feature: What Are The Ways to Access, View & Edit Your AI Images?

OpenAI has launched a new Image Library feature for ChatGPT users. The update is now available for all Free, Plus, and Pro users on both the mobile app and the ChatGPT website. This new feature allows users to easily access, view, and edit their AI-generated images in one centralized location.



What Is OpenAI’s New Image Library Feature in ChatGPT?

The Image Library is designed to make it more convenient for creators, designers, and reporters to track and organize visual content.

Whether you’ve uploaded images from your device or generated them through ChatGPT, all of them are saved automatically, eliminating the need for re-uploads or regenerations. This functionality makes it easier to revisit older images and make adjustments as needed.





How It Works: A Step-by-Step Guide



How Can You Generate or Upload Images in ChatGPT?

Begin by uploading an image or asking ChatGPT to generate one. Once done, the image is automatically saved to your library for easy access later.

Where Do You Find Your Saved Images in ChatGPT?

Simply click on the image icon located near the message box or in the side panel. You’ll then see all images you’ve created or uploaded, either from the current chat or other conversations.



What Can You Do With Images in the ChatGPT Library?

From the Image Library, you can either insert the image back into the chat or request modifications. For instance, you can ask ChatGPT to make the image brighter, change the background, or add a quote box.



OpenAI hasn't disclosed further specifics about the new library feature yet. It's accessible to users on mobile devices and through the ChatGPT website.