Huawei To Invest $2.6 Billion on R&D in Smart Driving Technologies

Huawei Technologies will invest 18 billion yuan ($2.6 billion) globally on research ​and development in smart driving technologies, including 10 ‌billion yuan on computing power for training, a senior executive said on Thursday.

Over the next five years, Huawei plans to ​spend 70 billion to 80 billion yuan on ​computing power, Jin Yuzhi, Huawei's senior vice president, ⁠said at an event in Beijing ahead of ​China's largest auto show, which opens on Friday.

Huawei is ​defending its leading position after rapidly emerging as a key supplier in China's smart EV sector over the past four years, ​driven by advanced technologies increasingly favoured by affluent Chinese ​consumers over German-engineered alternatives.

A total of 38 vehicle models equipped with ‌Huawei's ⁠smart driving and intelligent cockpit technologies were displayed at the event on Thursday, including four Audi models and Toyota's BZ7 developed with Guangzhou Automobile.

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While the automotive ​business remains a ​relatively small ⁠part of Huawei's portfolio, which also includes telecommunications, smartphones, and cloud computing, it has ​been the company's fastest-growing segment. Automotive-related sales ​surged ⁠72 per cent in 2025 to 45 billion yuan ($6.5 billion).

Huawei's overall revenue rose 2.2 per cent last year to 880.9 billion yuan. The ⁠company ​also launched its latest Qiankun ADS ​advanced driving assistance system.

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